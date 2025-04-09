TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,984 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,399,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,180,000 after buying an additional 188,306 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
VCSH stock opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
