TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 437 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Boeing by 322.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.90. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

