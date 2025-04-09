TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,850 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,360,000. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,203,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,721,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.