Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 637759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $850.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 99.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 366,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 58,457 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

