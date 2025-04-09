Trexquant Investment LP Sells 16,120 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Penumbra by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,417,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN stock opened at $256.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 753.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $310.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.90.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,304.77. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total transaction of $141,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,270.72. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

