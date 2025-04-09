Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.06 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.3 %

DPZ stock opened at $430.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.70.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.