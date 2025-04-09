Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.95 Million Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,320 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 22.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

CGAU opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.81. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

