Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.93 Million Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,445 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in GeoPark by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

GeoPark Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $298.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. Research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

About GeoPark

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.