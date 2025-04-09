Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 131,505 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 290,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63,709 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 1.9 %

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $319.29 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $23.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.67%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.