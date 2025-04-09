Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,915 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

