Trek Financial LLC Invests $239,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $93.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

