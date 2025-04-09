Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental Acquires 3,500 Shares

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,408,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,155,577.20. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00.
- On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $34,980.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.
- On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 480 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $8,390.40.
- On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a PE ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.24. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transcontinental Realty Investors
Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.
About Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental Realty Investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.