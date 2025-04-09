Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental Acquires 3,500 Shares

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,408,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,155,577.20. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $34,980.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 480 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $8,390.40.

On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a PE ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.24. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transcontinental Realty Investors

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.