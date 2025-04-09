Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.59.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.24. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

