Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$62,720.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.96 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 30,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,450.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66. The firm has a market cap of C$327.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$12.44.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

