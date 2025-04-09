Top Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – April 6th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, RH, American Airlines Group, and Beacon Roofing Supply are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are equities of companies with a market capitalization typically ranging between $2 billion and $10 billion. These stocks are considered to offer a balance between the growth potential of small cap companies and the stability of large cap companies, making them a popular choice for investors seeking moderate risk and reward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 227,349,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,127,129. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 339,604,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,373,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $145.37. 9,511,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,039. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.06 and a 200-day moving average of $348.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 110,150,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,513,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.43. 7,914,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BECN

Further Reading