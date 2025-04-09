Top Healthcare Stocks To Research – April 9th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, and Salesforce are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in companies that provide medical services or produce medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology products. These investments are influenced by regulatory policies, scientific advancements, and the overall economic environment, often offering both growth potential and defensive attributes in diversified portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $19.04 on Wednesday, hitting $572.12. 5,115,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $523.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.40 and a 200-day moving average of $541.42. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,812,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,888,111. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.46. 3,495,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725,998. The firm has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.01. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

