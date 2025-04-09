Top Entertainment Stocks To Consider – April 9th

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, Baidu, and SEA are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies operating in the entertainment industry, which may include film and television production, streaming services, music, gaming, and live event organizations. Their performance is often influenced by consumer trends, cultural shifts, and technological advancements that drive audience engagement and revenue growth in the leisure and media sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,072,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,147,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,243,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868,166. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,035,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,393. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,043,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,080. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.77 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

SEA stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,935. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.13 and a beta of 1.73. SEA has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51.

