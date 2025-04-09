Toast (NYSE:TOST) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price objective on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,974.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. Toast has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at $65,177,717.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

