Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2,974.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 44,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,548,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,447,717 shares in the company, valued at $50,887,252.55. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,865.16. This represents a 29.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Oppenheimer started coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

