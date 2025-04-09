Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 328054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Titan America from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Titan America from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Titan America in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Titan America ( NYSE:TTAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.17 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

