Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Tilray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $427.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.88. Tilray has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

