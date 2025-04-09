Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TBLD stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $18.03.
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- General Motors: When Good News Isn’t Good Enough
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Health Insurance Stocks Holding Green in Market Turmoil
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.