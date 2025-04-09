Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TBLD stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.