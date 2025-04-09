The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Should You Sell?

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. 816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.