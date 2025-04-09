The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,035,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,477,000 after purchasing an additional 198,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,187,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,376,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

