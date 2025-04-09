The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $234,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Progressive by 1,480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 2.0 %

PGR opened at $260.49 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.77. The firm has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $234,044.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,329.23. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $142,324.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,024.07. This trade represents a 12.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

