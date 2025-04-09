The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Releases Earnings Results

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 29.43 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Merchants Trust had a net margin of 90.97% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 483.50 ($6.18) on Wednesday. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 448 ($5.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 605 ($7.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £719.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 530.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 549.96.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.