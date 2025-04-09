The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,092,000 after purchasing an additional 128,668 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $333.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $331.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

