The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $129.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $94.47 and a 1-year high of $125.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,412,161.98. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,343 shares of company stock worth $13,488,337 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14,049.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,945 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,213,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after purchasing an additional 881,224 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after acquiring an additional 735,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

