The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,846,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 147,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $445,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.