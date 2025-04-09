Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

GVIP opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.11 and its 200 day moving average is $124.73. The company has a market cap of $264.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.09. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $136.95.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

