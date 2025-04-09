Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSCT. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

