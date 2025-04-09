Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 62.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $237,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,057.58. This trade represents a 22.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $100,008.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,758. This represents a 2.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,691 shares of company stock worth $548,939. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 56.77%. The company had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.7394 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

