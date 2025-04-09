Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 88,053 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,053 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.