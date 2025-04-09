Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Williams Companies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,613,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,431,000 after purchasing an additional 477,309 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Williams Companies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 94,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

