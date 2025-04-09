Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

Read Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.