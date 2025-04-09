Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 298,541 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,568.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,541 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

