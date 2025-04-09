Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,991,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $90,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

