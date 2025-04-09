Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 401.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $109,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,700,000.00%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

