Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 797,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $58,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

TECK stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.81. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

