TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Releases Earnings Results

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%.
TechPrecision Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:TPCS opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.13. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.
TechPrecision Company Profile
