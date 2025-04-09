TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Releases Earnings Results

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%.

TechPrecision Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TPCS opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.13. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

