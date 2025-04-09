TARS AI Price Tops $0.0281 on Major Exchanges (TAI)

TARS AI (TAI) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. One TARS AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TARS AI has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. TARS AI has a market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TARS AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,083.11 or 1.00065691 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,856.63 or 0.99771678 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About TARS AI

TARS AI’s launch date was May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 999,999,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol. The official website for TARS AI is tars.pro.

Buying and Selling TARS AI

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 999,999,988 with 691,685,195 in circulation. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.02808715 USD and is down -21.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $7,831,620.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TARS AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TARS AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TARS AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TARS AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.