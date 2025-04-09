Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $76,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $160.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $110.09 and a twelve month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other Targa Resources news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

