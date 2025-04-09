Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,247 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,792.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TPR opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $90.85.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,570.72. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,652,100.29. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

