Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,680,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,368 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $493,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Citigroup raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $196.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

