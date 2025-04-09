Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 1186016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

