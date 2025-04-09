Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.43. Approximately 211,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 607,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.21%.
Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.
