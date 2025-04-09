StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CO opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
