StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 9.4 %
CMCT opened at $0.23 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
