StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 9.4 %

CMCT opened at $0.23 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 843.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,039,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,442 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 643,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 432,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

