STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after purchasing an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $9,949,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Down 2.1 %

STE stock opened at $208.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.