Stephens Upgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to “Strong-Buy”

MUSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Melius started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.67.

NYSE MUSA opened at $463.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.73. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $382.04 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total transaction of $360,491.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,476.19. This trade represents a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $222,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Murphy USA by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

